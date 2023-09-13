Atascocita gas main break: Backhoe doing construction causes rupture, leak secured, shelter in place lifted

Authorities have announced that the shelter in place has been lifted for residents in the Blackstone Creek Subdivision after a gas main rupture on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department said the incident occurred after a backhoe doing construction hit the gas line.

Authorities said CenterPoint is on the scene doing repairs in the area.

Access to the Blackstone Creek subdivision via Blackstone Trails Drive is being reopened. One Westbound lane of Atascocita Rd will remain closed while CenterPoint wraps up their work.