At least 500 current, former Houston ISD students to be hired as tutors

Houston ISD hopes to make up for the learning loss elementary students faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is hiring 500 current and former students as tutors for the Spring semester.

They'll be paired with a 3rd through 5th-grade teacher to help students with core subjects like science and math. The position is paid and open to students ages 15 and up and alumni currently in college.

Click here to learn more and apply.