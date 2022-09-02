At least 20 families displaced following 2-alarm fire in SW Houston

article

An investigation is underway after a 2-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston.

Officials said the fire was located in the 2800 block of Walnut Bend Lane. That's where responding firefighters say they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

The complex has a total of 16 units, but eight of them were damaged by the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but about 30 families were displaced and the Red Cross was notified.

It's unclear how the fire started, but arson investigators were called out to look into the cause.

