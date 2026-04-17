Pasadena police searching for fake delivery driver who stole package, withdrew $3K from bank
PASADENA, Texas - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of posing as an Amazon delivery driver in a scheme that led to thousands of dollars being stolen.
Pasadena: Porch pirate poses as deliveryman
What we know:
According to Pasadena Police, the incident happened on March 13, 2026, around 1:38 p.m.
Investigators say an unknown male approached a home pretending to be an Amazon delivery driver. Surveillance shows the suspect placing an empty box on the victim’s doorstep to appear as though he was making a delivery.
Police said the man then picked up a legitimate UPS package from the porch that contained the victim’s bank credit/debit card, before leaving the scene.
Authorities say the suspect later activated the stolen card and went to J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, where he made multiple ATM withdrawals totaling approximately $3,000.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity is unknown.
What you can do:
Investigators have released images of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Detective J. Gregory at 713-475-7247 or by email at jtgregory@pasadenatx.gov
The Source: Pasadena Police Department.