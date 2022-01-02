At least 1 teen killed, 3 others injured following possible drunk driving crash in Spring

article

Authorities say an alleged drunk driving crash in Spring, Texas resulted in the death of at least one teenager's death.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called out to the 20300 block of Champion Forest near Grand Parkway a little before 2:45 a.m. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says they found four people inside a Camaro, two teenage males, ages 18 and 17, respectively, in the front seat and two females, believed to be 14-years-old in the backseat.

The driver, 18, and the two rear passengers were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, but the unidentified male, 17, in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information from deputies, as well as Sheriff Gonzalez, suggests the crash all started when the 18-year-old driver was speeding northbound on Champion Forest before hitting a directional sign and kept on going before colliding into an embankment wall.

We're told the driver did show signs of intoxication but no other information was available, as of this writing, related to charges or arrests.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.