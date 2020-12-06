At least 1 dead after crash on U.S. 59 Freeway in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Police is investigating a deadly car crash that took place on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Police say the crash took place on the US-59 Southwest Freeway near Beechnut Street.
At least one person is dead as a result of the crash.
Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are currently on the scene.
This is a developing story, please return to FOX 26 as more details are uncovered.