At least 1 dead after crash on U.S. 59 Freeway in Houston

article

Houston Police is investigating a deadly car crash that took place on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Police say the crash took place on the US-59 Southwest Freeway near Beechnut Street.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

At least one person is dead as a result of the crash.

Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are currently on the scene.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, please return to FOX 26 as more details are uncovered.