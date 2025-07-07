Astros pledge $1 Million to Central Texas flood relief efforts

article

The Brief The Houston Astros are donating $1 million to support Central Texas flood relief efforts after the devastating Fourth of July weekend floods. The funds will address immediate needs and long-term recovery, particularly focusing on youth initiatives. The Astros Foundation will also launch a fan-based initiative to mobilize further support for the affected communities.



The Houston Astros organization announced on Monday that they are committing $1 million to support relief efforts for those impacted by the devastating flooding in Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Astros will support the immediate relief efforts and needs in Central Texas, along with supporting long-term efforts around one of the core pillars of the Astros Foundation, youth initiatives.

Dig deeper:

Beyond the initial investment, the Astros Foundation will launch a fan-based initiative to mobilize our passionate fan base. Together, we will provide resources to ensure our Central Texas neighbors have the sustained support they need to rebuild and recover.

Astros' front office statement

What they're saying:

"It’s important to the entire Astros organization to send immediate support to our fellow Texans throughout the Hill Country during this devastating time," said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, alongside his wife Whitney Crane.

"There is a lot still unknown as recovery efforts are ongoing, but the Astros are committed to supporting Central Texas communities in the long term through the coming days, months and years to help rebuild and heal. We also want to acknowledge and personally thank all of the First Responders for their continued heroic efforts."

How you can help

What you can do:

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .