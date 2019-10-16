Astros fans getting the team’s logo cut into their hair

Astros fans are showing their team spirit in a lot of ways, including through their haircuts.

One north Houston barbershop is customizing cuts for the MLB Playoffs. Who’s Next Barbershop on I-45 and W. Gulf Bank Rd. is keeping busy.

As the Astros swing for the ring, barber Joel Zamarron is taking a swing at whatever designs his clients request— from the Astros star to the Astros logo spelled out to your favorite player’s number. He says no one has requested Orbit yet, but he’s willing to try it.

Zamarron says he freestyles all the designs.

"People just ask me: 'Hey, can you do this?'” said Zamarron. “And I'll be like, ‘Well I can try, you know.’ It always comes out."

“The Astros inspire me to do a lot of things,” said Pedro Cordova, an Astros fan who got the logo and star cut across the back of his head. "I've always been an Astros fan. Anything for the city."

Zamarron says the haircuts take about 30 minutes, cost about $35 dollars, and last about three days.