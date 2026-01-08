Beloved Connie’s Seafood security guard killed while on duty on Houston’s East Side

The Brief A 57-year-old security guard was shot and killed while working outside a Connie’s Seafood restaurant on Houston’s East Side Wednesday evening. Police say the guard was patrolling the parking lot when an altercation with another man escalated, leading the suspect to pull out a handgun and flee the scene. Coworkers say the guard, who spent nearly a decade with Connie’s and about 20 years in security, was well-loved and treated like family as police continue searching for the shooter.



A longtime and beloved security guard is dead after being shot while doing his job Wednesday evening at a Connie’s Seafood restaurant on Houston’s East Side.

Houston security guard killed: Restaurant co-owner speaks out after shooting

Houston police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Connie’s Seafood location on 69th Street near the Gus Wortham Golf Course.

What we know:

Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old security guard suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital, but sadly, he did not survive.

Investigators say the security guard was outside patrolling the parking lot when another man approached him. At some point, the encounter escalated into an altercation. Police say the suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the guard.

Authorities confirmed the security guard was armed but did not have a chance to fire back.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot, running across the parking lot, over nearby railroad tracks, and heading down 69th Street. The suspect has not yet been caught.

What they're saying:

Police and Connie’s Seafood staff say they are still working to determine what led up to the deadly confrontation.

The victim had worked in security for about 20 years and had been with Connie’s Seafood for nearly a decade, rotating between several locations. Staff members say he was more than just a security guard — he was family.

"As time went on, we got to know each other," said Joseph Ho, co-owner of Connie’s Seafood. "He got to know my staff and my customers. He was real friendly, and he was real genuine."

Ho added that the guard had recently gotten married and was looking forward to retirement.

"He seemed very happy," Ho said. "He was going to retire too. It’s just senseless."

According to Ho, the guard often supervised other security officers and would personally check on locations.

"He really cared about his job. He took it very seriously," Ho said. "I always felt safe. On the personal side of things, he was a good friend."

Employees at the restaurant say morale is low as they struggle to process the loss.

"Everyone is kind of just in shock and disbelief," Ho said. "This one hurts a lot, and it’s going to hurt for a while."

Connie’s Seafood says it plans to support the victim’s family during this difficult time.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is urged to contact Houston police.