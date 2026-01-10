Man injured in suspected shootout at South Park gas station; 2 on the run, police say

The Brief A man was found shot at a gas station on MLK Boulevard Friday night. It's believed the man had an altercation with two people before the two parties shot at each other. The suspects allegedly left the scene in a white Ford truck.



Houston Police are looking for two suspects following a shooting that injured a man in the South Park area Friday night.

Houston crime: MLK Boulevard gas station shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at a gas station on Martin Luther King Boulevard, near St. Lo Road.

Officers went to the scene and provided aid to a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

Police believe the man had an altercation with two other people at the gas station.

At some point during the confrontation, there was allegedly an exchange of gunfire between the man and the two other people. Those two reportedly drove off in a white Ford truck.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no description of the two people who fled the scene.

There is information on what led up to the altercation.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information is asked to call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)