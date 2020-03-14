Astros' Bregman donates 1K quarantine food kits to Houston Food Bank

article

Houston Astros player Alex Bregman donates 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank.

The Houston Food Bank says this will ensure students who depend on free lunches will get 28 meals per kit.

Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank are offering food distribution at area high schools to families who rely on school meals.

The Houston Rockets announced earlier this week, they plan to take care of employees affected by COVID-19 closures.

"It's basically the hourly workers, the part-time workers. It's important to Tilman Fertitta. It's important to the organization," said Rockets CEO Tad Brown.