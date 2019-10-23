Astros and chocolate? Oh, yes.

Johanna Medrao's chocolate-dipped fruits are as stunning as the team they celebrate.

The Astros-themed strawberries are hand-dipped and designed. The treat comes just in time to celebrate Houston's run in the World Series.

Johanna posted pictures of her treats online, and caught the eye of FOX26 anchor Kaitlin Monte.

Local baker makes custom chocolate-covered strawberries to celebrate the Houston Astros (Johanna's Desserts / Twitter)

Johanna explained the custom treats range from $30-100, depending on the size and design. Her instragram notes orders can take 3-4 weeks due to the custom nature. Located in Southeast Houston, Johanna's Desserts takes orders through an online form, here.

Johanna doesn't just do Astros treats. Her instagram account shows off a variety of intricate sweets perfect for gifting: www.instagram.com/johannasdesserts

