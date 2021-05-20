Astrodome Conservancy holds meeting to discuss future

article

The Astrodome Conservancy held a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of the 8th Wonder of the World.

It's part of an eight-week campaign to gather public input.

Some of the ideas include an indoor water park, a space-oriented theme park or a casino.

The astrodome conservancy hopes to come up with a plan that doesn't just rely on tax dollars.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 10.

You can register for it now at future-dome.com

