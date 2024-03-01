Two assistant chiefs with the Houston Police Department have been demoted as a result of the ongoing scandal.

According to Doug Griffith with the Houston Police Officers' Union, Assistant Chiefs Kevin Deese and Ernest Garcia III were both demoted.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ernest Garcia, HPD Asst. Chief

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced more than 4,000 sexual assaults were never investigated by HPD due to a lack of personnel code and after a department-wide investigation, they stated 264,000 criminal cases since 2016 were also suspended with the code "lack of personnel."

On Wednesday, We The People Organize called for the resignation of Chief Troy Finner.

"Am I proud about this? No, I'm angry, okay, because I know we are better," said Chief Finner.

Sexual assault survivors and the Houston Area Women's Center demanded change in the department and saw an opportunity for transformation, prevention, and healing.