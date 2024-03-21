A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle at around 10:30 Wednesday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call of a woman down in the northbound lanes of Howell-Sugarland Road.

At the scene, deputies located an Asian woman in her mid-70s dead in the roadway.

According to witnesses, an older model white pickup truck hit the woman and didn't stop.

A second witness says a newer model Escalade also hit the woman but didn't stop.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

It appears the woman was not at a crosswalk crossing the roadway.

The woman doesn't appear to be homeless.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as information becomes available.