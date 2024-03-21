Woman hit by vehicle on Howell-Sugarland Road dies, described as Asian woman in mid-70s
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle at around 10:30 Wednesday night.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Harris County Sheriff's Office received a call of a woman down in the northbound lanes of Howell-Sugarland Road.
At the scene, deputies located an Asian woman in her mid-70s dead in the roadway.
According to witnesses, an older model white pickup truck hit the woman and didn't stop.
A second witness says a newer model Escalade also hit the woman but didn't stop.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
It appears the woman was not at a crosswalk crossing the roadway.
The woman doesn't appear to be homeless.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as information becomes available.