Arrest made for burglary resulting in monkey escape

An arrest has been made for the burglary which resulted in a pet monkey escape in the 1900 block of Sealy.

Percy Epps has been arrested in connection to the incident. Police say Lilly, a Capuchin monkey who resides at the home located in the area of 19th Street and Sealy, escaped while the home was being burglarized and is still missing.

If Lilly is sighted, please call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 and they will send personnel to return Lilly to her family.

