Search underway for pet monkey that escaped during home burglary: Police

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a pet monkey they say went missing when a Galveston home was burglarized on Monday.

Police say Lilly, a Capuchin monkey who resides at the home located in the area of 19th Street and Sealy, escaped while the home was being burglarized.

Lilly is reportedly socialized, but authorities are asking the public to not attempt capture her.

If Lilly is sighted, please call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 and they will send personnel to return Lilly to her family.