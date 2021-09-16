VIDEO: Armed robbers bust into home and steal from a Sugar Land family

The Sugar Land Police Department is looking for 2 armed men who robbed a woman at gunpoint early last Friday morning.

It happened in the Telfair neighborhood, near Highway 59 and University Boulevard.

Ring doorbell video shared by police, shows 2 men wearing hoodies approach the unsuspecting victim. The victims point guns at the woman and eventually get into her home.

"Hopefully they catch the people," said one neighbor.

Many neighbors in Telfair say they’re worried after seeing the video.

"Since it happened, I’m obviously going to worry," said Sajjad Kazi. "I still don’t know why [it happened].

"It really disturbed a lot of people over here," said Mel DMello. "This a neighborhood that’s quiet. A neighborhood that’s been very neighborly."

According to police, the victim was likely followed home from work near the Galleria area.

"We absolutely believe she was targeted," said Doug Adolph, a spokesperson for Sugar Land PD. "She told us she didn’t think she was followed home, but we believe she was."

In June, a man was also followed home from a Galleria-area restaurant. Police say he was followed roughly 30 miles to his League City home. He was killed in an attempted robbery.

Police are asking for nearby home surveillance video from the incident in Telfair. So far, no arrests have been made.

"These guys were armed and dangerous," said Adolph. "A lot of times people are hurt or assaulted during a situation like this. They were unharmed."

If you have any information or recognize the suspects, you’re urged to call the police.