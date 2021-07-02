Sheriff: Resident killed after several people broke into east Harris County home

article

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a home invasion Friday in east Harris County, where the resident was fatally shot.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says several people broke into a home and shot a resident inside.

He has not been identified, as of this writing, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if there are any arrests at this time but FOX 26 Houston will continue to follow the developments and update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

