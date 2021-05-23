Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
Armed man in custody following hours-long standoff with police

HOUSTON
Crime Scene graphic (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

HOUSTON - A man is in custody following an intense standoff with police Sunday. 

According to HPD Commander Howard, investigators were called out to an apartment in the 11980 block of Overbrook Ln. where a woman called police saying her boyfriend assaulted her and was getting a gun.

Once investigators arrived, they found the woman badly bruised, beaten and discovered the man "impeded her ability to breath." 

Shortly afterwards, police said they tried to contact the man, but he was not responding. Because they knew he was armed, so while a warrant for his arrest was getting filed, SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived. 

During that time, the scene was contained, the HPD commander confirmed, so there were no threats to the general public, but the man still never responded to officers' repeated attempts at reaching him. 

That's when officials had the warrant approved and were able to force entry and arrest the man. He was then taken without incident and is taken to an area hospital for evaluation as the commander confirmed he had recently been hospitalized sometime before Sunday's incident. 

