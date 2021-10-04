Are you registered to vote in Texas? Here's how to check and/or register

article

Texans will soon be heading to the polls to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters will be deciding on municipal and local ballot measures and their corresponding city council and mayoral races.

Statewide, voters will have a chance to decide on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution, addressing issues of eligibility of judicial candidates, homestead tax exemptions for surviving spouses and ballot measures proposed in response to pandemic-related restrictions on worship services and nursing homes.

But before casting their ballots voters need to make sure they're registered. The deadline to register to vote in the November 2021 election is Monday, October 4, 2021.

Are you already registered?

Ways you can register to vote in Texas

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:

Complete an application using the online voter registration application . Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office. Request a printed application . Our office will mail a voter registration application to the address provided. Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

Are you eligible to vote in Texas?

You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if the following apply to you:

You are a United States citizen

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

For more information you can visit votetexas.gov.