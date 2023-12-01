The baker statue is back.

Arandas Bakery has confirmed that the statue of a baker that has welcomed customers for three decades has been returned. The statue was stolen on Thanksgiving Day. In a surveillance video, you can see someone pick the statue up and nonchalantly place it in the back of his pickup truck.

In a statement, the bakery said they were giving the person who stole the statue an opportunity to return it without involving police.

If the statute was not returned by Friday evening, the police would be notified.

According to a FOX 26 source, the man who took the statue lives in Houston but works in San Antonio and took the statue to San Antonio with him.

The man says he doesn't know why he took the statue but thought it would be funny.

"Theft is not funny…for future reference the complainant does not have to press charges - you can be charged", Houston Police Officers Union said in a statement.

The bakery manager says they are glad to have the statue back