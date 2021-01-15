Applications open for Galveston short-term rental assistance program

article

The City of Galveston is accepting applications for a rental assistance program to help residents who have faced financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City says they have federal funding available from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for rental assistance for low-to-moderate income individuals and families.

Under the program, the City can assist eligible households with up to 100% of the payment for rent and security deposits. The program will allow up to three months of assistance.

The City says the landlord must also agree to participate.

The program allows for the payment of back rent originally due on or after June 1, 2020.

To be eligible, the applicant:

· Must be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020

· Must be a legal resident/citizen of the United States

· Must live in Galveston City

· Must meet a $1,000 minimum for rent assistance

· Must not have more than $5,000 liquid assets

· Must have income at or below HUD-specified income limits: $44,150 for one person, $50,450 for two people, $56,750 for three people, $63,050 for four people, $68,100 for five people, $73,150 for six people, $78,200 for seven people, and $83,250 for eight people.

Other restrictions apply. Those who receive Public Housing and Section 8 Housing Assistance or have previously received ST-TBRA or are currently receiving TBRA are not eligible.

Applications are due no later than 4:30 p.m. January 29, 2021. Download the application online at https://www.galvestontx.gov/1105/Short-TermTenant-Based-Rental-Assistanc or call (409) 797-3820 to receive a copy of the application by email.

Click here for more information about the program.