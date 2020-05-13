Applications for Houston rental assistance program closed in under 2 hours after money runs out

The $15 million for the City of Houston's COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program has been entirely pledged.

The city announced that applications are now closed just an hour and 34 minutes after they opened for tenants.

"We understand that this funding is nowhere near enough to meet the need of all Houstonians," the Houston Housing & Community Development Department tweeted Wednesday morning.

The program, which is run by Houston non-profit Baker Ripley, allowed eligible tenants to receive up to $1,056 per month for rent still due for the months of April and May 2020.

Houston HCDD added that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner committed to this program knowing there was way more demand than $15 million could serve.

Now Mayor Turner is advocating for the $100 billion in rental assistance along with $75 billion in mortgage assistance as laid out in the HEROES Act.