Application opens for $1,200 payment from Harris County COVID-19 relief fund

Starting Monday, Harris County residents can apply for assistance from a new $40 million COVID-19 relief fund.

The Harris County COVID-19 Emergency Direct Assistance Fund will provide one-time payments of $1,200 to up to 33,000 families who have financial hardships related to COVID-19.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The funds can be used for any type of emergency expense including housing, food, utilities, healthcare and childcare.

The application period is open from November 2 through November 6. It is not first-come, first-served.

To be eligible, households must:

Advertisement

- Be within Harris County

- Have not received other COVID-19 assistance from the county

- Have at least one member enrolled in a public assistance program, or total household income must be less than 60% of the HUD Area Median Family Income

- Demonstrate impact on income due to COVID

Only one payment can be provided per address.

According to the county, the payments will be distributed in two rounds. In the first round, families who applied to but did not receive help from the program conducted this summer were asked to update their applications to be considered for the new funding program.

The second round begins on November 2, when anyone who has not applied before can submit a request for financial assistance. The second round will randomly select households from the combined pool of new applicants and first-round applicants who chose to update their applications.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

The Harris County COVID-19 Emergency Direct Assistance Fund will be administered by Catholic Charities.

Applicants may apply online at CatholicCharitiesHelp.org. All applications must be submitted online because documents must be uploaded.

Applicants who want help with the application or who have questions may call the hotline at 832-990-1318, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.