The Brief Apple will spend more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years. CEO Tim Cook says 20,000 new jobs will be created across multiple states. Houston will be home to a new AI server factory and thousands of new jobs.



On Monday morning, Apple made a major announcement for the tech industry in the United States and especially Houston.

Apple announces $500B investment in U.S.

Big picture view:

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a $500 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years and plans to open a major facility in the Houston area. This could help Apple avoid tariffs on goods imported from China.

According to the company, teams and facilities will expand in nine states, including Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina, and Washington.

Apple says the $500 billion commitment includes Apple’s work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and data centers, corporate facilities, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"As a proud American company, we're thrilled to continue to make significant investments in the U.S. Today, we’re announcing a $500 billion commitment to support American innovation, advanced manufacturing, and high-tech job creation," said Cook.

President Trump thanked Cook on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, "APPLE HAS JUST ANNOUNCED A RECORD 500 BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE REASON, FAITH IN WHAT WE ARE DOING, WITHOUT WHICH, THEY WOULDN'T BE INVESTING TEN CENTS. THANK YOU TIM COOK AND APPLE!!!"

New Houston Apple facility to bring jobs

By the numbers:

Apple announced 20,000 new jobs across the country in the next four years. Thousands of those will be in the Houston area, where Apple announced plans for a new AI server factory. It will be a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility opening in 2026. The location has not yet been released.

Local perspective:

Apple says these servers were previously manufactured outside the United States and will now be assembled in Houston and play a key role in powering Apple intelligence.