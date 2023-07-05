Houston Fire Department battled the flames of an apartment fire in northwest Houston.

A fire was reported at Oakridge Apartment Homes around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Houston Fire Department received calls of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

SUGGESTED: Fort Worth officers kill 2 armed men while investigating illegal fireworks

Authorities say the fire damaged eight units, which housed about 35 people. Some units had smoke and water damage, and others experienced partial collapses, affecting firefighting and search operations.

HPD was able to subdue the flames.

HPD reports no injuries, and the Red Cross has been notified to assist apartment residents. All residents are expected to relocate by 9 a.m., according to the apartment manager.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS

Apartment resident Melissa, who lives in Building 11, shared her account of the incident.

"It was really high, blazing everywhere," Melissa said.

Concerned about the fire spreading to their building due to the wind, Melissa woke up her son and evacuated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

An arson investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.