Anti-ICE protest in Houston; rally remains peaceful with hundreds of demonstrators

article

The Brief A group called "Houston Unidos" organized a rally to demonstrate against recent immigration policies. Houston police were present, blocking off streets for the march to happen. The demonstration remained peaceful.



What we know:

A group called Houston Unidos organized a rally Sunday in Houston, marching from Ervan Chew Park to Herman Park, demonstrating against recent immigration policy.

The group said on an event flyer the rally is "a call for justice and an end to cruel immigration practices."

Hundreds were seen with signs and flags to share their message.

What they're saying:

One demonstrator, Frida, held a sign that read "My parents fought for my future so we're fighting for theirs."

"We're here to protest for the rights of our parents - they've sacrificed everything for us," she said.

"I'm really hurt with children and parents getting detained. It hurts everyone around," said another participant and activist, Itsel.

Local perspective:

Houston Police were seen blocking off cross streets down Dunlavey with units, giving the rally a safe path from one park to another.

HPD mounted patrols also trailed behind the crowd, monitoring the situation.

The demonstration remained peaceful. "It's actually really beautiful seeing everyone get together and support right now - it's difficult times right now and coming together as one is very powerful," said Valerie, another demonstrator.