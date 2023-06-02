US debt ceiling legislation could impact SNAP food benefits recipients

Anti-hunger advocates say new requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, in the debt ceiling bill passed by Congress, could limit access to food for some people in need.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 expands the work requirement for SNAP recipients from age 18 to 49 to age 18 to 54.

That would require able-bodied adults who don’t have dependents to work or participate in approved job training for at least 80 hours a month, in order to receive more than three months of benefits over three years.

Republicans say it will help people get jobs, and reduce the need for benefits.

But anti-hunger advocates at No Kid Hungry say many recipients are already working and this creates job reporting requirements that will result in a lot of red tape that could make it difficult to qualify.

No Kid Hungry estimates this would put 44,000 Texans at risk of losing food assistance over the next two years.

"That’s the disconnect, right? Most Americans are experiencing inflation and incredibly high grocery costs. So we don’t want to make it harder for people in a climate that’s really challenging to have access to food," explained Stacie Sanchez, Director of No Kid Hungry Texas.

The Congressional Budget Office says the changes would actually slightly increase the number of people receiving SNAP benefits because veterans, the homeless, and young people aging out of foster care would be exempt from the work requirement.