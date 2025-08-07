Another Wells Fargo customer caught up in an elaborate scheme gets his money back after FOX 26 gets involved

The Brief What Clifton Donato says happened to him is a tune we've heard many times. Clifton told FOX 26, the caller was going over transactions he had made, which made him more confident he was talking to a Wells Fargo representative. It's the same story we've heard from several customers, who like Clifton, were originally told by Wells Fargo that their claim was denied, because the bank felt the customer or someone they know made the transactions.



"On April 9, I got a call from a gentleman posing as someone from Wells Fargo," said Clifton.

There were fraudulent transactions Clifton says the caller told him.

He says he was instructed to cut his debit card in half, then a woman would show up at his home to retrieve the cut-up card in an envelope.

Clifton was out $4,400.

However, 24 hours after we interviewed Clifton, he texted stating Justin with Wells Fargo called saying the bank overturned its decision, and a check is in the mail.