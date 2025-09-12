Animal advocacy groups warn consumers about buying dogs from pet stores
HOUSTON - In Only on Fox reports, we told you about customers who regretted buying dogs from pet stores. Both purchases were made at Pet Fair in the Woodlands Mall.
Houston pets: Advocates urging adopting from shelters
What we know:
In an August 28 report, we told you about Taylor Rhodes. He bought a miniature Dachshund that died about a day after he purchased it. Pet Fair released Rhodes from his $6,500 payment plan. The store also paid his $2,000 vet bill after FOX 26 got involved.
In a September 3 report, FOX 26 told you about two French Bulldogs. They were bought by Felicia Luna and Eric Ramirez for almost $9,000. Both dogs died within four months of the purchase.
The store didn't respond to our request for comment.
Best Friends Animal Society is a non-profit organization that wants to make consumers aware of the pitfalls of buying dogs from pet stores.
What they're saying:
"Dogs and cats who come from puppy mills are riddled with behavioral issues, and aren't raised with a lot of touching, and also have medical issues," said Katie Fine with Best Friends Animal Society.
In some states, pet stores can only sell dogs from shelters or rescue groups.
A lot of dogs and cats born in puppy mills end up in government-funded shelters.
Advocates urge consumers to consider adopting from shelters and saving lives in the process.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Best Friends Animal Society.