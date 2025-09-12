Animal advocacy groups warn consumers about buying dogs from pet stores

The Brief In Only on Fox reports, we told you about customers who regretted buying dogs from pet stores. Both purchases were made at Pet Fair in the Woodlands Mall. Best Friends Animal Society is a non-profit organization that wants to make consumers aware of the pitfalls of buying dogs from pet stores. Advocates urge consumers to consider adopting from shelters and saving lives in the process.



Houston pets: Advocates urging adopting from shelters

What we know:

In an August 28 report, we told you about Taylor Rhodes. He bought a miniature Dachshund that died about a day after he purchased it. Pet Fair released Rhodes from his $6,500 payment plan. The store also paid his $2,000 vet bill after FOX 26 got involved.

In a September 3 report, FOX 26 told you about two French Bulldogs. They were bought by Felicia Luna and Eric Ramirez for almost $9,000. Both dogs died within four months of the purchase.

The store didn't respond to our request for comment.

What they're saying:

"Dogs and cats who come from puppy mills are riddled with behavioral issues, and aren't raised with a lot of touching, and also have medical issues," said Katie Fine with Best Friends Animal Society.

In some states, pet stores can only sell dogs from shelters or rescue groups.

A lot of dogs and cats born in puppy mills end up in government-funded shelters.

Advocates urge consumers to consider adopting from shelters and saving lives in the process.