A mother from Richmond is doing her part to help fire victims.

Justina Page understands what they're going through, after her own family lost everything in a house fire in 1999.

It was a devastating situation, because she was burned on more than half her body and was in a coma for six weeks.

When she woke up at the hospital, she found out that she had lost one of her 22-month-old twin boys in the fire. Her heart was shredded.

She had to go through that grief while also undergoing months of grueling physical therapy.

She had an "ah-ha moment" and realized the only way she could survive and add some fulfillment back into her life was to find a way to turn her pain into purpose.

Her prayers led her to realizing she could do that by helping others who are going through what she suffered.

"I now have a non-profit in honor of my son Amos, the Amos House of Faith. We provide post-burn support for children and families affected by burn trauma. Our latest project and goal is to provide a home away from home, where the caretakers have severely burned patients, to help cover some of the expenditures that they come across, as far as parking and that they might take care of their loved ones in a state of semi-peace," explains Justina.

This is paramount, as many burn victims are brought to Houston from outlying areas via LifeFlight and their families are forced to pay high hotel fees to be near them.

"It's hard to make decisions in that type of atmosphere," exclaims Justina.

Now, she and her foundation are raising funds for her new plans.

"You can join me please on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the Amos House of Faith fundraising gala, executing the vision, and that's where all the funds from that particular event will go," says Justina.

The event will be held at the Northampton Community Center in Spring, Texas.

Justina will continue spreading news about fire safety awareness, as we head into Fire Safety Awareness month in February.

"Just know that it matters, first of all, to have a plan. Practice your plan and make sure you have batteries in your smoke alarms. Make sure that it's working and get sprinklers in your home. All very important," encourages Justina.

For more information about her foundation and upcoming event, click here.

www.theamoshouse.org

www.justinarpage.com

www.thecircleoffire.org