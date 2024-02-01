AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old girl from Taylor

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 8-year-old girl from Williamson County.

Layken Stokes was last seen Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of FM 973 in Taylor.

Deputies say they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. They contacted all available resources to try to locate Stokes as quickly as possible, due to the child's remote location, time of day, and weather conditions.

Multiple agencies attempted to track Stokes using K9s and air support but they were unable to find her.

Deputies say she is 4'8" tall, weighs 89 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue and white plaid pants, and may be carrying a white and blue blanket.

She has temporary tattoos on her arms and wears glasses but does not currently have them.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-943-1300.