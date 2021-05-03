Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:13 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
12
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:52 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:20 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:53 AM CDT until MON 7:01 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:16 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:27 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
from MON 4:07 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy, 4, last seen in Burton

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
article

Wyatt Crowley, 4, and Joshua Crowley, 36. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

BURTON, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Texas.

Wyatt Crowley was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in Burton, a city in Washington County.

According to the Amber Alert, Joshua Crowley, 36, was identified as a suspect.

Officials say they may be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate number 737763C.

Wyatt was last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt. He is 3’0" tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshua was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy t-shirt. He is 5’9" tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at (737)228-2414.