Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Texas boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from Texas.

Levy Pugh was last seen in the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina around 8:25 p.m. February 2.

Levy is 2’6" tall, 35 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

According to the Amber Alert, authorities are also searching for suspect Isaac Pugh, 42. Isaac is 5’11" tall, 212 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Isaac Pugh (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities say they may be traveling in a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate number MDT1625.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Celina Police Department at (972)547-5350.