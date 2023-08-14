Expand / Collapse search
AMBER ALERT issued for Jasmin Murff, 14, in Stafford, last seen on Sunday

Missing Persons
Jasmin Murff

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff in the Houston area.

Murff was last seen at 12680 Fountain Lake Circle in Stafford around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

According to Texas DPS, she was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants.

Murff is described as white with brown eyes and black hair. She's around 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950.