Amber Alert issued for Dallas boys, 2 and 4, believed to be with murder suspect

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old and 4-year-old out of Dallas who are believed to have been taken by their father, who is a murder suspect.

Dallas police say 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter were last seen Monday around 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.

Seven is described as approximately 30" in height and weighing around 25 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on it.

Curtis is described as approximately 35" in height and weighing around 40 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and light blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit.

Police believe that their father Curtis Everett Jeter, a murder suspect, has possession of Seven and Curtis. The boys are believed to be in immediate danger.

Curtis Jeter

Police say Seven and Curtis were last seen in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with body damage to driver side rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 or call 911.