Allison's Cooking Diary: Peach Crumb Cake recipe
HOUSTON - On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a Peach Crumb Cake. This cake has several layers starting with a light cake on the bottom, sweet peaches in the middle and a crunchy topping. You can enjoy at breakfast with a cup of coffee, or at dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
Ingredients
Crumb topping-
- 5 tablespoons butter, melted
- ½ cup ap flour
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Peaches-
- 1 lb. bag of frozen peaches (defrosted and diced) or 2-3 fresh peaches diced
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon flour
Cake-
- 1 ¼ cups ap flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream)
- ⅓ cup buttermilk
Icing-
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease an 8x8 pan.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the crumb topping ingredients (butter, flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar and cinnamon) and set aside.
- For the peaches, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon and flour in a bowl. Add in the diced peaches and mix until combined. Set aside.
- For the cake, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.
- Combine both sugars and butter in a bowl. Stir in the eggs and vanilla extract. Next, add in the Greek yogurt.
- Fold in the dry ingredients. (This will be thick!)
- Lastly, mix in the buttermilk until completely combined.
- Pour the cake batter into the lined baking dish.
- Layer on the peaches, then sprinkle the crumb mixture on top.
- Bake for 45 minutes.
- While the cake is cooling, make the icing. Whisk together the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract. (add extra milk to thin if needed)
- Enjoy!