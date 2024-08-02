Expand / Collapse search

Allison's Cooking Diary: Peach Crumb Cake recipe

By
Published  August 2, 2024 12:49pm CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

How to make a Peach Crumb Cake - Allison's Cooking Diary

Join Allison as she shares her recipe to make a peach crumb cake.

HOUSTON - On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a Peach Crumb Cake. This cake has several layers starting with a light cake on the bottom, sweet peaches in the middle and a crunchy topping. You can enjoy at breakfast with a cup of coffee, or at dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Ingredients

Crumb topping-

  • 5 tablespoons butter, melted
  • ½ cup ap flour
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon

Peaches-

  • 1 lb. bag of frozen peaches (defrosted and diced) or 2-3 fresh peaches diced
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon flour

Cake-

  • 1 ¼ cups ap flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream)
  • ⅓ cup buttermilk

Icing-

  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Grease an 8x8 pan.
  3. In a medium bowl, mix together the crumb topping ingredients (butter, flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar and cinnamon) and set aside.
  4. For the peaches, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon and flour in a bowl. Add in the diced peaches and mix until combined. Set aside.
  5. For the cake, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Set aside.
  6. Combine both sugars and butter in a bowl. Stir in the eggs and vanilla extract. Next, add in the Greek yogurt.
  7. Fold in the dry ingredients. (This will be thick!)
  8. Lastly, mix in the buttermilk until completely combined.
  9. Pour the cake batter into the lined baking dish.
  10. Layer on the peaches, then sprinkle the crumb mixture on top.
  11. Bake for 45 minutes.
  12. While the cake is cooling, make the icing. Whisk together the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract. (add extra milk to thin if needed)
  13. Enjoy!