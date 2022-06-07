Alleged intoxicated driver accused of pointing gun at off-duty constable deputy

article

A man is accused of driving while intoxicated and pointing a gun at an off-duty constable deputy, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Authorities say Michael Graham, 49, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, an off-duty deputy with their office saw a heavily damaged vehicle that was missing a front tire traveling westbound in the 18000 block of Huffmeister Road.

As the constable deputy pulled alongside the vehicle, the driver allegedly pointed a handgun at her, according to the constable’s office.

Officials say the constable deputy notified Precinct 4 dispatch and continued to follow the vehicle. She was able to apprehend the suspect in the 19300 block of Louetta Road, authorities say.

Graham allegedly displayed multiple signs of intoxication and refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests, according to the constable’s office.

"Michael Graham was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated. His bond and court information have not been set at this time," Constable Mark Herman said in a news release.