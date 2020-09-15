All new Houston Botanic Garden to open Friday

The Houston Botanic Garden is the latest gem to hit the Bayou City.

A 132-acre living museum for plants will open to the public on Friday. The garden says it provides visitors with peace and tranquility as they immerse themselves in natural beauty.

The garden was transformed from a former municipal golf course in southeast Houston into an oasis with themed gardens curated to honor the multicultural diversity of Houston.

The museum is located on Park Place Blvd. minutes from Hobby Airport.

For tickets and more info, go to hbg.org