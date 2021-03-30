Traffic moving slowly after 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 10 Westbound at Eastex

UPDATE: Traffic is slowing moving in one lane currently following an 18-wheeler crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Eastex.

The view from SkyFOX flying over the scene showed a very large traffic backup in the area.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes while officials work to clear the scene in an effort to open additional traffic lanes.

------------------------

An crash involving a heavy truck has caused a complete shutdown of the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Eastex.

Details are very limited at this time but drivers are urged to find alternate routes where possible.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Tran Star)

No word on any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.