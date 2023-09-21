Alex Mealer, former Republican Candidate for Harris County Judge, drops lawsuit contesting election

The Republican candidate for Harris County Judge, Alexandra del Moral Mealer, has announced she's dropped her lawsuit contesting the results of the November 2022 election, according to Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee.

(Photo: Alexandria del Moral Mealer campaign)

Current Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo retained her seat in the November midterm election with about 18,000 more votes than Mealer.

"I’m glad Mrs. Mealer finally realized what a waste of time and resources it was to litigate this case. She didn’t win the election, and she wasn’t going to win the election contest, yet she insisted on continuing to spread conspiracy theories in an attempt to overturn the will of the voters. It’s time for the other losing Republican candidates to drop their lawsuits as well.I look forward to putting this behind us, and focusing on moving the county forward. With Early Voting just weeks away, I’m committed to supporting the voters of Harris County and doing my part to ensure a fair election," said Menefee.