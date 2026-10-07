Aldine ISD student dies following medical emergency at Davis High School

The Brief The Aldine Independent School District is reporting the loss of a student following a medical emergency on Wednesday. According to a statement from the district, the incident occurred at Davis High School.



The Aldine Independent School District is reporting the loss of a student following a medical emergency on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to a statement from the district, the incident occurred at Davis High School.

Davis High School

What we don't know:

School officials did not provide the name of the student.

What they're saying:

School officials said, "During a physical education class inside the school gymnasium, the student experienced a medical emergency. School staff responded, emergency medical services were contacted as well as the student’s parents, and emergency assistance was provided until first responders arrived and assumed care. The student was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where the student was pronounced deceased."

The District added, "We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Counselors and support staff are available to assist students and staff impacted by this loss."