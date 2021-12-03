Aldine ISD: MacArthur HS student allegedly brandished loaded gun during argument

A MacArthur High School student was arrested after allegedly brandishing a loaded gun at another student on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Aldine ISD.

According to the district’s statement, the two students were involved in an argument in the gymnasium locker room before one of the students allegedly brandished the gun.

The district says the student did not fire the weapon and left the campus. The student was later arrested, according to Aldine ISD.

"As a precaution, MacArthur High School was placed on secure status and additional Aldine ISD police officers were dispatched to the campus," the district’s statement said, in part. "Please know that Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the student according to the district’s student code of conduct."

The district says the Aldine ISD Police Department is conducting an investigation, and the student could also face criminal charges.

