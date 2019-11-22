Aldine ISD bus involved in accident; 4 students transported to hospital

article

Aldine ISD confirms one of their school buses was involved in an accident Friday morning at Hwy. 249 and Veterans Memorial Dr.

According to Aldine ISD, a driver pulled out of a McDonald's when it was hit by a white truck, the driver's car spun into the Aldine ISD bus.

We're told the white truck fled the scene.

Four students from Aldine Education Center, the district's alternative campus, were transported to Houston Northwest Hospital as a precaution.

The principal at Aldine Education Center is at the hospital with the students. The families of all students involved have been notified.