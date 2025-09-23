Male shot, killed after alleged dice game at apartment on Aldine Bender
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One male is dead after he was shot outside an apartment building in northeast Harris County, according to investigators.
What we know:
Sergeant Sidney Miller with the Harris County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 5600 block of Aldine Bender at the Haverstock Hill Apartments after calls regarding a shooting.
According to Miller, several people were outside and told authorities a male had been shot and taken to Memorial Hermann by private vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators say based on initial information, the male was playing dice in the common area of the building when an altercation broke out. The male was reportedly shot multiple times.
What we don't know:
Harris County investigators have not identified the alleged shooter.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO Homicide or Crime Stoppers.
