In a thrilling ALCS Game 6 showdown, the Houston Astros will face off against the Texas Rangers is tonight. This game holds significant importance for the Astros, as a victory would secure their spot in the World Series.

RELATED:ALCS Game 5: Houston Astros defeat the Texas Rangers, 5-4 in Game 5

The Astros are currently leading 3-2 in the series. Major Baseball League said the first pitch is set at to start at 7:03p.m. inside the Minute Maid park. Also tonight, the venue will have a closed rooftop game.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Before the game starts, you can get into game day spirit at the street festival at 4pm. MLB said fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, yard games, one-of-a-kind photo ops, and more as the excitement builds for first pitch.

You can purchase your tickets here.

If partying it up at home is more your speed, you can stream the game on FS1, either on your laptop, tv or cellphone, here's how:

SUGGESTED: Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu receives 2 game suspension for intentionally throwing at Rangers player

What TV channel will it air on?

According to FS1, the game will air on TV via FS1, FS1-INT.

How can I live stream it for free?

If you are at home you can stream the game by using one of the streaming services below: