Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu receives 2 game suspension for intentionally throwing at Rangers player

Major League Baseball has announced that Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu has been received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Texas Rangers player Adolis Garcia.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the eighth inning during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

According to the statement, all six of the umpires at the game deemed Abreu's pitch to have been intentional.

Unless appealed by Abreu, the suspension will become effective in Sunday's Game 6 of the ALCS. If Abreu elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until that process is complete.

Players who received undisclosed fines for their roles in the benches-clearing incident included Adolis García, pitcher Matt Bush of the Rangers, and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. of the Astros. Bush and McCullers will be prohibited from sitting on their respective benches for the remainder of the ALCS. In addition, Astros manager Dusty Baker has received an undisclosed fine as a result of his actions following his ejection from the game.

Game 6 of the American League Championship Series will take place on Sunday at Minute Maid Park at 7:03 p.m. You can catch the game live on FS1.