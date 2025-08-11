AI revolutionizes fitness at Pearland gym

The Brief AI-powered digital trainer "Oxe-Fit" is transforming workouts at Zero Training Center in Pearland. The technology aims to make workouts safer and more effective. Oxe-Fit adjusts weights dynamically based on user performance.



AI tech at Zero Training Center

The backstory:

The fitness industry has been exploring ways to integrate technology into workouts for years. Oxe-Fit represents a leap forward, utilizing AI to tailor workouts to individual needs and capabilities.

What they're saying:

"With this versus regular gyms, I'm not questioning if I'm doing it right. It allows me to do it precise and so I get a more concentrated workout," says Bree Kennard.

She went on to say, "I actually feel the muscles targeted that I'm doing and it gives me more confidence that I'm doing it right and doing it right the first time prevents injury."

"Based on what she's done in the past and the way she's moving, the AI built into the machine is going to either increase the weight dynamically or reduce the weight mid-set. It's all about giving our clients the fastest possible results, and, you know, the speed is a motivation, right," says David Maldonado, the owner of Zero Training Center.

By the numbers:

Zero Training Center limits sessions to six clients at a time, ensuring personalized attention and maximizing the benefits of AI technology.

Local perspective:

Pearland's Zero Training Center is at the forefront of this technological shift, offering residents access to cutting-edge fitness solutions.

Why you should care:

AI technology in fitness can lead to more efficient workouts, faster results, and reduced risk of injury, making it a valuable tool for anyone looking to improve their fitness routine.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ZEROtrainingcenter or https://www.instagram.com/zerotrainingcenter.