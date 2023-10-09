After Hamas attack, Houston woman shares story of family and friends in Israel

In the hours after the Hamas assault in southern Israel, Jews with friends and family in the region frantically tried to connect with them. It was a challenge compounded by thousands of miles and an eight-hour time difference. By the time, it was clear what was happening, Israel was literally and figuratively 'shell-shocked'.

When Houston business-owner Jess Hughes finally took a moment, on a leisurely Saturday, to check social-media, the developing details in Israel changed everything.

CONTINUOUS COVERAGE: US begins delivering aid to Israel as American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attack

"The headlines were just everywhere," she says, "Tears instantly."

Hughes has a grandmother, extended family, and friends who are missing loved ones of their own, all living there. Finding them, and hearing their voices, was vital. When she finally connected, Hughes found her grandmother unafraid, in a country long used to animosity and violence from its neighbors.

"At the end of the day, she's in her late-90's," says Hughes of her grandmother, "If Hamas kicks in her door, she's dead. But she's not scared; she's not anxious; she's lived in this country 90% of her whole life."

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Israeli and Palestinian supporters hold rallies in U.S. as Israel declares war after Hamas attack

Friends, though, are worried and resolved. Already, some are getting notice that they must report to take-up arms to defend the country in the Israel Defense Force.

While Israel gears up for another fight against Hamas and anyone who comes to its aid, the gravity of what's happened, says Hughes, can't be overestimated.

"It's the most number of Jews who have been killed in a single day since the holocaust," she says. "If that number doesn't ring your bell, or get you to pay attention to something, I'm not sure what else has to."

Jess Hughes would like to see more community support for the plight of Israel, much like what happened in the days after 9/11 and when Russia invaded Ukraine. Surely, she says, there's room to care for Israel, as well.